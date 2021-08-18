Red Wing is bridging communities with arts

RED WING, MN - Michelle Leise, Red Wing's Community Engagement Facilitator, proposed to make a mural on the City's 320 Bluff Street accessory building on August 9. The mural is intended to honor and bring people together from Red Wing and Prairie Island.

The Community Engagement Facilitator highlights that the suggestion aligns with 2 points from the 2019 Strategic Plan. The first point is the 45th point, which is supporting creative appliances for indoor and outdoor spaces. The other point is the 60th point, which is building strong communities by strengthening trust.

The targeted accessory building currently functions as a storage unit for the Public Works and Public Safety Department. Since 2020, the site has undergone several construction processes to add a parking lot, sidewalk, and landscaping. It is estimated to be ready for the mural by early 2022.

With that said, Community Engagement is currently looking for an artist to be assigned for the mural project. Later on, by the end of 2021, the plan is to get the necessary funding for the project. Then, by spring 2022, the final design should be finalized. Lastly, the mural installation can start during the summer of 2022.

The mural project will include some communities and parties within the art. The Prairie Island Indian Community is the center of the art here. The mural is intended to honor their history. In addition, the Prairie Island Family Services, City of Red Wing, Goodhue County Health & Human Services, Goodhue County Child & Family Collaborative, and Red Wing Arts are the agents to make everything happen.

As the city of Red Wing got positive feedback on the new cultural center at He Mni Can-Barn Bluff, the Community Engagement also expects good feedback for this project from the residents.

