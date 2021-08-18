Prioritized potential users for Hastings' athletic facilities

Chuttersnap

HASTINGS, MN - The Veteran Athletic Complex of Hastings has many facilities and amenities for the residents to use. There are usage policies in place if you want to use the outdoor athletic facility.

The usage policy is important because it provides a way to distribute the limited facilities reasonably. As there are many people or local organizations wanting to use the facilities, the city's Parks and Recreation Department is overseeing and administering the use of each facility.

If more than 1 organization is planning to reserve the same spot to conduct their events or gatherings, the Parks and Recreation Department will select which facility is most suitable for your event. The selection will take several priority levels into consideration.

The first priority is any activities sponsored or co-sponsored by the city of Hastings.

The second priority is events from Hastings' local public or private schools.

The third priority is events or activities from local Non-Profit Youth and Adult Organizations or Groups. The state-approved non-profit status will come in handy to smoothen the selection flow.

The fourth priority is events or activities from Hastings Organizations and Groups. To be considered at this priority level, you must have at least 75 percent of Hastings residents in your organization.

The last priority is events from non-resident groups or organizations.

Also, you need to have an appointed field coordinator for your event. The field coordinator will be responsible for relaying any information from or to the Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition, if you are hosting a sporting event, the Parks and Recreation Department will ask for the league rosters or participants summaries annually. The information will be used for future development and the general evaluation process.

