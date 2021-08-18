Birdwatching sites in Hastings

Hastings, MN

HASTINGS, MN - If you are interested in birdwatching, the city of Hastings has a lot of places for your option. From across the many sites for birdwatching in Hastings, you will get to witness the Great Crested Flycatcher, Sandhill Crane, Bald Eagle, Lark Sparrow, and many other beautiful and magnificent species.

Hastings is a great place for birdwatching because its natural landscapes provide food, water, and shelter for many bird species. Migrating and residential birds are loving Hastings' natural landscapes.

The first location is C.P. Adams Park & Hastings SNA. In early a late spring, you can witness the beautiful song of the Wood Thrush. You can also come across Great Crested Flycatcher or Eastern Wood-Pewee from these sites.

The next great place is Lake Rebecca. On this site, you can watch overwintering species seeking refuge in surrounding natural springs. You might get to see Sora Heron. Pileated Woodpecker, Prothonotary Warbler, and many other species.

If you want to watch migrating birds and waterfowls, Lake Byllesby will be a great fit for you. In Lake Byllesby, you will be able to see American Kestrel, Song Sparrow, Sedge Wren, Dickcissel, and Eastern Meadow Lark.

If you have a keen interest in Bald Eagle, you can go to Carpenter Nature Center. As a bonus, Ruby-Throated Hummingbird and Clay-Colored Sparrow are quite commonly found on this site. During winter, you might get to see Dark-eyed Juncos and even Northern Shrike if you are lucky enough.

The 180th Street Marsh is an underrated birdwatching site. Rare sightings of Common Gallinule, American Bittern, Cattle Egret, or Long-tailed Duck happen on this site. For that, the local birdwatchers have been keeping a close eye on this site.

