What Active Elk River aims for

ELK RIVER, MN - The city of Elk River is committing to provide a good living quality for its residents through its park and recreational project, Active Elk River. The project's overall goal is to improve the quality of city parks, trails and bikeways, and Lake Orono's water.

Improving the facility and amenities' quality will lead to comprehensive coverages of the residents' needs. As Elk River's community is growing rapidly, reinvesting in public facilities becomes an urgent matter to keep up with the development.

The residents have voiced what they need in the Park Master Planning, and the city of Elk River has highlighted some issues to be addressed in reinventing the city's public facilities.

According to the feedback from the Parks Master Plan, some improvement and enhancement will be given to Orono Park and Lion John Wiecht Park. Spaces for people of all age groups will be developed in both parks.

Expansion of beach, skateboard park, basketball courts, and splash pad will be given to Orono Park. While a large picnic pavilion, one lighted ball field, and an improvement on trails and parking lot will be given to Lion John Weicht Park.

The Elk River Ice Arena will be available for year-round ice-related recreational activities such as ice skating.

The city will be giving improvements to hiking and biking trails too. In addition, the city also plans to provide an inclusive space for senior residents' activities.

Lastly, the city will excavate the sediment on Lake Orono's floor. The sediment has piled up for more than 20 years, and it resulted in the rising floor level of the lake. By dredging the lake floor, it will improve the water quality and survival chance for aquatic habitats.

