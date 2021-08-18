Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shares tips to maintain pumpkin leftovers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Carving pumpkins to create Jack-O-Lanterns is a trending hustle when Halloween is coming. Leftovers are a problem after though. Throwing away garbage is not a final solution as it can accumulate more waste and be harder to handle. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shares tips to cope with this issue.

Compost in Backyard

It is an easy method to maintain since the organic substance is beneficial for the soil. Before composting, clean up pumpkins from nonorganic pieces of stuff, which aims as decoration.

Select a location is the first consideration in processing compost. Then, prepare suitable containers. Put soil, leftovers pumpkin, go watering, and let organisms do their work. Once weak, turning your pile to aid decomposition and lessen the rotten smell.

Visit this page for its detail.

Drop it Off

This will be another method to do for you who does not have any chance to compost. Get to know about drop-off events where you just put waste in the garbage and everything is done. Check with your city or hauler to carry out. Kayla Walsh, as MPCA’s Organics and Recycling Specialist, recommends it.

Organic Recycling Communities

Communities like Minnesota Composting Council offers an assist to recycle organic substance. You are suggested to check with the city or hauler first to know what items are allowed. After you did, access this page to register.

Minnesota Composting Council also holds other events regarding environmental issues. There is an upcoming schedule named 2021 Plate to Garden. Organizations like Carver County Environmental Center and Columbia Heights High School Key Club will participate.

