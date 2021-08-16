Anoka's upcoming events for the rest of August

ANOKA, MN - The city of Anoka is hosting a variety of events throughout August, with approximately four different types of events scheduled for the remainder of the month. All of those events are intended for the residents of Anoka and everyone willing to participate.

The event series is wholesome, fun, and family-friendly. You can come with your grandparents or children. All age group is fully welcome to participate.

The first event is this upcoming August 17. The Anoka Farmers Market is open again from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the same location as always, the west side of the Anoka Police Department building. They accept vouchers as well in the Farmers market.

The Anoka Farmers Market will open again on August 24 and August 31 at the same time and location. Essentially, it will open every Monday. If you are wondering what kinds of products they sell at the Farmers Market, contact 763-792-4025 to get more information.

The next upcoming event is Anoka Food Truck Festival. The food truck festival will commence on August 21 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Anoka City Hall River Plaza. There will be more than 50 food trucks available at the event. Tons of jaw-dropping foods and beverages are only steps away to purchase!

Then, there will be Sunday Evening Concerts in the Park. The Sunday evening concert will be held on August 22 and 29 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. You will witness the talent of Anoka's musicians, whether it is solo, duo, or groups. The venue for the concert is George Green Park Bandshell.

Lastly, the Anoka Classic Car Show. The classic car show will be up on August 28 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. You can go to 4th Ave and VanBuren Street to witness the beauty of classic cars.

