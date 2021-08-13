Have fun in Minnesota with six summer activities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Southern Minnesota is a paradise for people searching for a pleasant outdoor experience this summer, with beautiful weather, several parks, and abundant animals. During the summer, the area offers a variety of activities for nature lovers, including fly-fishing in the Root River and zip-lining through the Bluffs.

Check out the following list of activities to do outside in southern Minnesota this summer.

Trails in state parks are common landscapes.

Bike, Rollerblade, or walk will be alternatives mode to sight-seeing. Guaranteed you are satisfied with flora and fauna beauty when you are visiting Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail or Root River State Trail. Access this page to rent bike.

Water activities such as canoeing or kayaking never fail.

Bonus for you to catch brown trout, smallmouth bass, crappies, and channel catfish. Zumbro River in Bluff Country is the recommendation for those who are looking for challenging experiences. Access this page to rent boats.

Camping will be great idea to spend memorable starry sky.

Lakes, rivers, trails, and bonfires access are what you get after reservation with cost $15 per night. Flying Goose Campground in Fairmont, Sylvan Park Campround in Lanesboro, and Kiesler’s Campground in Waseca, are several recommendations. Some of these quite adequate in terms of facilities, so you will not have too much trouble for your needs.

Climb a cliff will be more challenging as it requires conquering difficult trek.

Blue Mounds State Park has peaks of 100 feet high. It may burden you with tired day, but spectacular view of prairie, wild bison, rock escarpments, and swimming in small reservoir, are totally worth paying your efforts.

Top point is one of the interesting ways to enjoy the view.

Zip-lining will realize it through Summer High Ropes in Kerfoot Canopy Tour. More than a mile of routes and 14 lines varying in height and speed welcome you to visit. You are not having to be professional as there is course for you.

Summer euphoria will be met by taking part in live activity through tour.

Visiting vineyard to explore small town and special discount for this season will serve you with cheerful experience. Winery like Cannon River, Round Lake, Indian Islands, and Chankaska Creek Ranch, are several nice places for tasting the drink.

