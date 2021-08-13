Innovative Sustainability on Burnsville Fire Station

BURNSVILLE, MN – Burnsville is currently constructing a new fire station in Rose Park, which is less than 1.5 miles from the existing station. The creative design is aimed at meeting the City's future fire and emergency medical services safety and security needs while also incorporating a variety of features that support the City's sustainability aims.

Sustainability issues related to energy use as efficiently as possible. Bicycle repository and shower facilities for staff are its implementation to motivate them to ride a pollution-free vehicle. It is also carried out at lighting system that minimizes electricity with natural sources as well as specially designed technologies such as solar panels.

Water is renewable source and this would be used as irrigation system inspiration. Rain is time for storing from roof, then flowed into underground tank. Urinals and dual flush closets are another attempt to gain minimal usage.

Healthy work environment would be prioritized for staff well-being. It comes from air quality by providing better ventilation system, avoid exposure from operations that produce toxins as well as contamination, and smoking ban. The use of safe materials is also applied for some indoor elements such as door, cabinetry, and HVAC filters. In addition, circadian lighting and acoustical ceiling would boost serenity.

For further discussion, the use of recycled materials is about budget savings. Consider its benefit, indoor and outdoor element for fire station would. Waste collection point is also provided to support this attempt.

Innovative sustainability is one of missions of Bwell program. It aims to realize healthier people in workplace. On the other hand, City makes a partnership with Center of Energy and Environment (CEE) to assist residents in saving energy at home. If you are interested, call 651-328-6220 or visit www.mncee.org/hes to explore more.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.