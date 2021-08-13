Check out Joy's Pattaya in Minneapolis for an incredible taste of Thai cuisine

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Thailand food is mouth-watering as it has a strong seasoning with various spices applications. For you who are looking restaurant recommendation, Joy’s Pattaya is totally worth visiting.

Joy’s Pattaya is located at 7545 Lyndale Ave S Richfield, MN 55423. The concept of dining rooms is Thai beach. However, if you want to chit-chat while eating, there is a neat and pleasant spot that feels like home.

Curry is favorite menu to order. There are several choices as your preference for being vegan or not. Besides, soups will be another interesting food to taste.

If you want to try heavier food on your starving day, entrée, noodle, and fried rice are the list on menu. You may be confused to choose as there are plenty of items. Access Joys’ Pattaya page to help you decide.

Don’t miss appetizer and dessert from this restaurant. After having main menu, they are supposed to be a series of fun meals.

Something fresh to balance tasty food never fails to get eating satisfaction. Signature drinks like Thai tea and salad will be great to order.

Kid may too not have interested in spices food. Joy’s Pattaya has friendly menu for them. You can also order literally special menu at affordable price. Make it more complete with extras that are offered.

“Joy’s is my go-to Thai in the Cities. They’ve maintained consistently high quality food during these tough times. Amazing friendly service! My recommendations are the Pan Fried Garlic (with meat or not) – it’s INCREDIBLE - and their green curry, drunken noodles, Singapore noodles, egg rolls, spring rolls, laab... honestly, everything is delicious, fresh, and can be made very spicy if you wish. Highly recommend!!!!” – Jenny. W on Yelp, 2020.

You can visit every day from 10.30 a.m – 9.00 p.m. Except for Sunday, open hour is 11.00 a.m.

