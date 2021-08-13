Burnsville's Community Builder, an event for a better future

BURNSVILLE, MN – The Burnsville City Council presented Community Builder Awards to eight individuals in 2020. The awards will be held again this year, and you may take part by nominating those you believe deserve to win.

Nominee comes from all ages, individuals, community groups, or businesses. They are not required as Burnsville residents. The main assessment is based on your information regarding how you know them and their portfolio.

There are two choices to submit your nominee. By online, visit this page. If you prefer a printed letter, download the form through this link. After you fill it, send it to Community Builder Award, City of Burnsville, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, MN 55337.

The award is scheduled to announce through Burnsville City Council Meeting, Tuesday, October 19 at 5:30 p.m. Your chance to vote for the nominee is opened until Friday, September 3, at 4:30 p.m.

Any inquiries, call City Clerk’s Office at 952-895-4490 or email macheal.collins@burnsvillemn.gov.

Live, work, learn, and visit would be nice activities in Burnsville. One of determining factors is community building that supporting city residents in a form of various actions related to their backgrounds and concerns, such as stewardship, improving neighborhoods, volunteerism, youth leadership, and events or projects.

You may have missed the winner in the previous year. Those eight great people are: Amie Burrill, Emily and Andrew Hayden, Jennifer Harmening, Todd Buchwald, Renita Eidenschink, The 30-Days Foundation and Mick Sterling, Cosco Warehouse, and Brian Bowman.

Visit this page to explore their contributions for city residents. Some of them take an advantage of technology or go directly to the field with a series of programs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.