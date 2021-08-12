Ramsey County encourages its resident to recycle household waste

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – Ramsey County is endorsing and encouraging recycling household waste at home. Through the Recycling at Home project, the County provides a guideline for residents on what items can be recycled and what not to put in the residents’ recycling cart. Recycling at Home is a part of the County’s Recycling and Trash Collection method.

By recycling selected product waste, the amount of trash or waste sent to landfill decreases. Moreover, if recycling is adopted throughout the County. The amount will drop significantly, and landfills will be free from waste that can still be useful if recycled.

The County encourages the residents to empty and wash the trash containers, change the caps, keep the paper-based products dry, and flatten cardboard boxes. Also, the County discourages the residents from flattening cartons, metal cans, and plastic containers and including plastic bags in the recycling carts.

Many things in a household can be recycled. You can recycle bottles either made of glass or plastic, jars, metal cans, cartons, and jugs from your kitchen. You can also put toilet and paper towel tubes, grease-free pizza boxes, and other boxes into a recycling cart unless it is a frozen food box.

You can put broken-down delivery boxes, magazines, letters, envelopes, cards, newspapers, phone books, and other paper-based products as long as they do not contain foil, glitter, and other hazardous chemicals.

The County also suggests you not put batteries, diapers, foil, wrappers, needles, syringes, plastic utensils, PPE, scrap metal, plastic bags, and fuel tanks in your recycling cart.

