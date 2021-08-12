Ramsey County Soil & Water Conservation programs

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – Ramsey County Soil & Water Conservation division has several programs in place to conserve and preserve the County’s natural resources, especially soil and water. The programs are intended to educate and support the residents conserving soil and water throughout Ramsey County.

To keep the natural resources in the County optimal, everyone who resides within the area must take care of it. However, not everyone has the resources and knowledge to take care of the natural resources the County has. With that said, the County strives to educate and help its residents to take good care of the environment.

Ramsey County wants its residents to know what is good for the environment and what negatively impacts it. Through the following programs, the County is realizing its environmental goals.

The NATURE program is intended to improve the living quality in urban areas by maintaining groundwater quality, growing the wildlife habitat, and properly filtering runoff water. The Ramsey Conservation District is working with local Watershed Districts and Water Management Organization to help residents design rain gardens or other stormwater management projects.

The County also provides financial assistance for residents doing a project to manage and filter stormwater through Watershed Assessment Services.

In addition, the County also tries to control erosion levels by planting the shortlines or placing rocks and physical barriers around the shortlines.

Ramsey County also has Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) prevention program. The program educates people on the AIS and how to manage them so they won’t outperform the native species.

Lastly, the County has a volunteer program to monitor Minnesota’s precipitation and DRN observation wells throughout Ramsey County.

