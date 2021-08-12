Vadnais Heights adopts Ramsey's Household Hazardous Waste Management

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN – The city of Vadnais Heights is adopting Ramsey County's Household Hazardous Waste management method. As there are many household products labeled with 'caution,' 'warning,' 'danger,' 'toxic,' or 'poison,' the City of Vadnais Heights wants its residents to be aware of how to properly manage such household waste properly.

If hazardous waste is not collected and managed properly, it will progressively be alarming to the surrounding, including wildlife and human. Some hazardous product waste can be recycled or even reused. So, not everything has to be thrown into the trash.

Ramsey County has a specified site to collect hazardous household waste. The year-round site is located at Bay West, 5 Empire Dr, Saint Paul. From April through November, it starts operating on Tuesday – Friday at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., while on Saturday, the operating hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

As for December until March, it only opens on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The County also has August Mobile Collection Site, which operates on Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Saturday, it opens from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Both collection sites are closed on New Year's Day, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

If you plan to send your hazardous waste to the collection sites, here are some tips from the County.

Keep the hazardous waste in a designated container. Separate the flammable waste from the non-flammable waste. Keep batteries in a vented lid container. Put needles and syringes on a hard-plastic-screw-cap container.

Bear in mind, it is suggested to keep the products sealed tightly, put them in a paper bag or cardboard box, and put them in the trunk when you are transporting them.

