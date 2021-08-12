Ramsey County's master plan to manage solid waste

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – Ramsey County has a master plan to manage solid waste in place. The master plan acts as a baseline on how the County will manage the solid waste to achieve healthy people, economy, and environment. In summary, the master plan highlights how the residents can lessen the piling waste in landfills by recycling.

The Minnesota waste management goals are to have an integrated system, waste properly, and protect the health of the public and environment. Following that, The Ramsey County Solid Waste Management Master Plan was made effective until 2038. The master plan aims to reduce waste, so the risk of pollution endangering the environment is minimalized.

The master plan focuses on several things. One of which is involving all the residents to be responsible for managing their own waste. With this, the County’s residents will have accountability for their actions.

The County also prioritizes the 3Rs, reduce, reuse, and recycle, to manage waste rather than immediately dumping the trash in the landfill. The County also actively encourages its residents to make homemade compost from household organic waste.

Ramsey County constantly monitors the impact of a product and its packaging materials on the environment and public safety. It is kept as minimal as possible.

The County is leading, supporting, and encouraging its residents to adopt 3Rs, and composting. The County also strives to reduce greenhouse emissions while managing solid waste.

Lastly, Ramsey County is collaborating with businesses to achieve its goals. Private industries in Ramsey County are competing to provide recyclable trash. In addition, there are more than 500 jobs available because of the collaboration.

