Ramsey County is encouraging its residents to make compost in their backyard

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – As a part of Ramsey County’s waste management master plan, the County endorses do-it-yourself composting through Backyard Composting. The County has provided a simple guide on making compost from their food scraps, grass, and leaves from their own backyard. The ingredients and steps are simple enough for the County to compare it to making a barbeque.

Besides reducing household waste, composting has other benefits befitting the County’s goal to manage stormwater runoff, prevent erosion, conserve water, and battle climate change. A thing as simple as Backyard Composting can actually play a significant role.

To make your own compost, the first thing you need is a compost bin, and the other is the ingredients.

After you have a compost bin, you can put the ingredients, greens, and browns into it. The greens refer to grass or other raw food waste like fruits, but not meat, bone, grease, and dairy. The browns refer to dry leaves falling from any trees.

Once you have both ingredients, mix them in your compost bin, then add water and stir them up occasionally. After a while, those ingredients will turn into a soil-like form, and it is finished at this point. You can immediately use it for your gardens.

You can even add coffee grounds, tea bags, dirty napkins, and paper towels to your ingredient list. However, do not put any plastic-based materials into the compost bin because they will not dissolve.

If you are not sure how to make compost in your backyard with a compost bin, you can give the Master Gardener a call at 612-301-7590.

