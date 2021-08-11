The Battle of Badges returns to Edina on August 24

EDINA, MN — Edina’s Fire and Police Departments are challenged once again by the Memorial Blood Centers in a competitive blood drive event on August 24. Edina’s Fire and Police Departments will go up against other public safety departments in the Twin Cities for the highest number of blood units. It does not mean the donors must be a firefighter or a police officer, the residents can help the Departments to win this challenge while doing a good deed.

The challenge is called the Battle of the Badges. The Memorial Blood Centers is trying to let people know how important blood donation is. According to their survey, 1 in every 3 people needs a blood donation in their life. Moreover, the blood supply in the blood bank needs to be available anytime because every 2 seconds, a person needs blood.

The Battle of the Badges will be conducted on August 24 at the city hall, in the Council Chambers. The blood drive will start at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you think you have a common blood type and it discourages you to participate in the Battle of the Badges, please do not. All blood types will be very helpful and accepted. Especially, for those with O negative and O positive.

The Fire Chief himself is excited to see the support from the residents coming in, and highly enthusiastic for the Battle of the Badges because it provides a medium for Edinans saving lives.

The Police Lieutenant has the same approach as the Fire Chief. He was saying about how a retired Edina Police Officer’s life was saved after a gunfight because there was enough blood supply for his transfusion.

