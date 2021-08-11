Minnetonka's new watering restriction to be effective on August 13

MINNETONKA, MN — The city of Minnetonka is issuing a new lawn watering restriction in its effort to battle drought and conserve water within the city. As the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has determined, Minnetonka is one of the cities under the severe drought area.

As the drought is at a severe level, or a D2 category, in more than 70 percent of Minnesota, conserving water for essential use has become more important than before. As the stream flows in the Mississippi River have dropped significantly, the public water supplies in the cities around it have also dropped.

Even though drought is a common natural phenomenon in Minnesota, it can still endanger the people and wildlife habitats if not managed properly.

The city of Minnetonka is adhering to DNR’s Drought Action Plan to keep water for essential use only. The city already had some lawn watering restrictions in place prior to the drought warning. Some of which are even house addresses are only allowed to water lawns on even-numbered days, and vice versa for the odd addresses.

The new lawn watering restriction is prohibiting residents from watering between 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The new restriction will be effective starting Friday, August 13.

The city of Minnetonka has already cut off the splash pad at Glen Lake Station Park to reduce unessential water usage since July 26. The city also turned off sprinkles in some of the city’s properties as well.

As the drought got worsen because of the prolonged heat, the city of Minnetonka also advises its residents to be aware of its danger. The city advises kids, the elderly, and people who are sick or overweight to stay indoors in air-conditioned rooms.

