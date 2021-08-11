Back to School with Edina Public Schools

EDINA, MN – The end is nigh for the summer holiday! The Edina Public Schools will be returning to school by the end of August for kindergarten and grade 1 to 12, and the second week of September for Early Learning Center. To all Edinans, the 2021-22 school year is on!

While the Edina Public Schools is committed to getting back students in school classrooms, taking COVID-19 into account to minimize, the spread has become more critical. With 9 public schools in Edina, the EPS also reminds parents about the things to prepare for the back-to-school.

For the COVID screening, Edina Public Schools encourages its students and staff to perform self-screening before coming to school daily. The EPS has provided a set of questions to be used for the symptoms screening.

The Edina Public Schools ask its students and staff to check anyone in their households has any of the symptoms below.

a fever

chills

muscle pain

dry cough

difficulty breathing

lost sense of taste or smell

sore throat or a runny nose

diarrhea or nausea

severe headache or fatigue

come to contact with someone having COVID-19.

If you have any of the symptoms, it is advised to not come to school.

The EPS also provides the checklist of things you need to prepare before going back to school. The first is filling up the Infinite Campus parent portal. In the Infinite Campus database, you can update your personal information and consent for your data use.

The second is to register your number to receive text messages from EPS.

The third is reviewing the Student Rights & Responsibilities Handbook.

The fourth is checking the school websites to get more details and upcoming events.

Lastly, the school lunch will be free for the 2021-22 period. This applies to all students, notwithstanding eligibility.

