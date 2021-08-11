The city of Edina is looking for Facilities Project Manager and Facilities Supervisor

EDINA, MN — The city of Edina is looking for a full-time Facilities Project Manager and Facilities Supervisor. Both the Project Manager and Supervisor will be working in Edina’s Facilities Department. The Project Manager is responsible for tasks requiring intense communication with clients. While the Supervisor role is responsible for the internal facility operations.

Edina’s Facilities Department is dividing the role into two because of the complexity of the tasks and how scalable the tasks for each role can get. If you are up for a new challenging career journey, this will be a good opportunity for you.

As a Project Manager, or PM, you will be required to develop, oversee, manage, and assist every process, step-by-step, and aspect from various projects. Interpersonal skills are heavily at play because you will be managing various vendors and stakeholders for long-term projects.

As for a Supervisor, you will be required to ensure the unrestricted flow of the day-to-day operations. The tasks may include providing feedback and evaluation to employees, determine the goals for the employees, and managing the talent resource to achieve the goals.

A PM and Supervisor must adhere to the city’s sustainability goals when developing or managing projects. In addition, both PM and Supervisor will be required to handle citywide development strategies.

To be a PM or Supervisor for Edina’s Facilities Department, you must have at least a bachelor’s degree in architecture, construction management, engineering, or other related fields, a 5-year experience working in related fields, and a valid driver’s license.

If you are familiar with LEED or Sustainable Building 2030 and have a 2-year of supervisory role, you already are one step closer to get the offer.

