Saint Louis Park is looking for a Seasonal Landscape Maintenance

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — The City of Saint Louis Park is looking for temporary Landscape Maintenance officers. The officer will be working under the Operations and Recreation Department. The tasks are ranging from providing maintenance, operating equipment to landscaping. As for the working location, the Operations and Recreation Department can assign the officers to parks, nature centers, and other related landscape areas.

Since the city of St. Louis Park has a vast amount of parks and nature centers, doing maintenance and keeping the facilities up to the city’s standard requires a significant amount of workforce. The Operations and Recreation Department looks for all candidates in any experience level from entry-level to managerial/leadership roles.

If you are interested in applying for this role, you need to submit your application before midnight of August 16. In addition, if you were accepted, you probably will start working on September 1, depending on the COVID-19 update.

As a Landscape Maintenance officer, you will be taking care of gardens, pollinator habitats, and plant materials. You may be required to do custodial work and other ad-hoc tasks on parks and recreation operations and Nature Center operations.

To be a Landscape Maintenance Officer, you must at least have the ability to do physical tasks, a valid and unrestricted driver’s license, the ability to operate chainsaws, weed trimmers, lawnmowers, and water trailers. Having outstanding interpersonal is also a must for this job because you will be working within a team and under minimum supervision.

You can be a preferred candidate if you have the knowledge to tell the difference between Minnesota’s native plants and weeds or other invasive plants and have experience in a multicultural and multiracial work environment.

