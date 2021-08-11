Tips on disposing household medical waste properly from St. Louis Park's Fire Department

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – The city of Saint Louis Park’s Fire Department is raising the residents’ awareness to dispose of medical waste, varying from hazardous chemicals to sharps, properly. Proper disposal of medical waste can prevent water contamination. Also, it can reduce drug prescription abuse, and unintended drug ingestion by children or pets.

St. Louis Park Fire Department and St. Louis Park Police Department are working together to provide a dropbox location for the disposal of household medical waste, and medicine disposal bags. The dropbox location is at 3015 Raleigh Ave. S., and it is free to be accessed by everyone at any time.

Residents can also get medicine disposal bags for free at the Police Department, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S., or at the Fire Station 1, 3750 Wooddale Ave. S. These bags are available from Monday until Friday, starting at 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. A household can take up to 2 medicine bags, and residents can contact 952-924-2600 to make purchases.

Please note that medicine disposal bags are different from normal plastic bags. They contain activated carbon to neutralize any chemicals inside them.

Here is how to use medicine disposal bags. After you put the pills or any liquid medications in the medicine disposal bag, fill half of the bag with warm water, keep it open for 30 seconds, and then you can seal it.

Sharp objects such as needles, lancets, syringes, and used epi-pens are not accepted by both Departments.

For more information regarding medicine disposal, visit St. Louis Park government website here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.