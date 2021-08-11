Saint Louis Park’s Public Works methods to remove snow and ice

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – The city of Saint Louis Park’s Public Works has several methods to remove snow and ice during the winter. Snow and ice can be quite troublesome and dangerous during winter. Moreover, if they are not taken care of and removed from the city’s street.

The city always does its best to keep the street and sidewalks safe during winter. Snow can pile up overnight and turn into ice. If there is ice on the streets and sidewalks, it will make it slippery and the car’s tires might not have enough fraction, eventually leading to crashes.

The city applies several strategies to remove snow and ice.

The city plows major streets, sidewalks, trails, residential areas, and alleys. For plowing, the workers start between midnight and 5 a.m. The main focus of plowing is major streets because they give access to a higher traffic volume and emergency vehicles. Smaller streets will be prioritized after the major ones have been finished.

As for sidewalks and alleys, the snow will be removed once it reaches 1 inch. The city removes accumulated snow over 52 miles out of 116 miles of sidewalks. In commercial hubs and some residential properties, removing the accumulated snow is the owners, occupants, or residents’ responsibility.

Lastly, the city also applies the salting strategy to deice. The priority for salting strategy is roads with higher speed limits and volume. For this strategy, an assigned supervisor will be determining the best practices to apply. The practices may include applying salt and a combination of chemicals to melt the ice. The supervisor will be responsible for selecting which chemicals to use, and the necessary equipment for the treatment.

Removing ice will closely be related to the weather condition and the forecast. Sometimes it can be done within a day, and other times, it takes 2 or more days.

