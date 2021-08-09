Saint Paul strives for inclusive digital economy with Tech for All programs

ST. PAUL, MN - The City of Saint Paul initiated Tech for All to fuel digital reform and build an inclusive digital space for economic development.

Tech for All provides equal opportunities for marginalized community members, including people of color and women, to pursue careers in the tech industry. The program focuses on four issues, including students, career pathways, entrepreneurs, and community.

The City plans to increase the employment rate of people of color and women to fill more than 7,000 jobs available in the tech industry. Tech for All offers necessary education and career pathways to help marginalized community members decrease inter-generational poverty.

Tech for All also provides events and activities to engage youth to get their hands into tech as early as possible. Tech for All launched fun activities, including pop-up gaming and drone racing, to attract youth to pursue education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field. The program held the event in partnership with Knight Foundation last year.

The City recently held Summer Swarm, STEM-focused programs for youth in the summer, at Saint Paul Libraries, Recreation Centers and Parks. The program offers a wide range of activities, including robotics, coding, drone racing, video production, and engineering.

The City challenged the student to build robots and join the tournament in one of the engineering activities. The program facilitated the students to use engineering components, including special LEGO® Technic™ and the EV3 Mindstorm Robotics Systems, and build their robots.

The City also hosts an ongoing Tik/Tok and Video Production class to equip the students with production skills, including filming, editing, and creating artistic or relevant videos. The program provides the students with equipment, editing techniques, and production styles.

