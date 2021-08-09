Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul strives for inclusive digital economy with Tech for All programs

Stephanie Moua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25b2gO_0bLymILp00

ST. PAUL, MN - The City of Saint Paul initiated Tech for All to fuel digital reform and build an inclusive digital space for economic development.

Tech for All provides equal opportunities for marginalized community members, including people of color and women, to pursue careers in the tech industry. The program focuses on four issues, including students, career pathways, entrepreneurs, and community.

The City plans to increase the employment rate of people of color and women to fill more than 7,000 jobs available in the tech industry. Tech for All offers necessary education and career pathways to help marginalized community members decrease inter-generational poverty.

Tech for All also provides events and activities to engage youth to get their hands into tech as early as possible. Tech for All launched fun activities, including pop-up gaming and drone racing, to attract youth to pursue education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field. The program held the event in partnership with Knight Foundation last year.

The City recently held Summer Swarm, STEM-focused programs for youth in the summer, at Saint Paul Libraries, Recreation Centers and Parks. The program offers a wide range of activities, including robotics, coding, drone racing, video production, and engineering.

The City challenged the student to build robots and join the tournament in one of the engineering activities. The program facilitated the students to use engineering components, including special LEGO® Technic™ and the EV3 Mindstorm Robotics Systems, and build their robots.

The City also hosts an ongoing Tik/Tok and Video Production class to equip the students with production skills, including filming, editing, and creating artistic or relevant videos. The program provides the students with equipment, editing techniques, and production styles.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e8e46f1e65a1626f54a3aa3fd3628509.blob

Feeling the pulse

Minneapolis, MN
216 followers
Loading

More from Stephanie Moua

Minnesota State

Have fun in Minnesota with six summer activities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Southern Minnesota is a paradise for people searching for a pleasant outdoor experience this summer, with beautiful weather, several parks, and abundant animals. During the summer, the area offers a variety of activities for nature lovers, including fly-fishing in the Root River and zip-lining through the Bluffs.Read full story
Burnsville, MN

Innovative Sustainability on Burnsville Fire Station

BURNSVILLE, MN – Burnsville is currently constructing a new fire station in Rose Park, which is less than 1.5 miles from the existing station. The creative design is aimed at meeting the City's future fire and emergency medical services safety and security needs while also incorporating a variety of features that support the City's sustainability aims.Read full story
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County is encouraging its residents to make compost in their backyard

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – As a part of Ramsey County’s waste management master plan, the County endorses do-it-yourself composting through Backyard Composting. The County has provided a simple guide on making compost from their food scraps, grass, and leaves from their own backyard. The ingredients and steps are simple enough for the County to compare it to making a barbeque.Read full story
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County's master plan to manage solid waste

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – Ramsey County has a master plan to manage solid waste in place. The master plan acts as a baseline on how the County will manage the solid waste to achieve healthy people, economy, and environment. In summary, the master plan highlights how the residents can lessen the piling waste in landfills by recycling.Read full story
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County encourages its resident to recycle household waste

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – Ramsey County is endorsing and encouraging recycling household waste at home. Through the Recycling at Home project, the County provides a guideline for residents on what items can be recycled and what not to put in the residents’ recycling cart. Recycling at Home is a part of the County’s Recycling and Trash Collection method.Read full story
1 comments
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County Soil & Water Conservation programs

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN – Ramsey County Soil & Water Conservation division has several programs in place to conserve and preserve the County’s natural resources, especially soil and water. The programs are intended to educate and support the residents conserving soil and water throughout Ramsey County.Read full story
Vadnais Heights, MN

Vadnais Heights adopts Ramsey's Household Hazardous Waste Management

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN – The city of Vadnais Heights is adopting Ramsey County's Household Hazardous Waste management method. As there are many household products labeled with 'caution,' 'warning,' 'danger,' 'toxic,' or 'poison,' the City of Vadnais Heights wants its residents to be aware of how to properly manage such household waste properly.Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

Saint Louis Park is looking for a Seasonal Landscape Maintenance

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — The City of Saint Louis Park is looking for temporary Landscape Maintenance officers. The officer will be working under the Operations and Recreation Department. The tasks are ranging from providing maintenance, operating equipment to landscaping. As for the working location, the Operations and Recreation Department can assign the officers to parks, nature centers, and other related landscape areas.Read full story
Edina, MN

Back to School with Edina Public Schools

EDINA, MN – The end is nigh for the summer holiday! The Edina Public Schools will be returning to school by the end of August for kindergarten and grade 1 to 12, and the second week of September for Early Learning Center. To all Edinans, the 2021-22 school year is on!Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

Tips on disposing household medical waste properly from St. Louis Park's Fire Department

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – The city of Saint Louis Park’s Fire Department is raising the residents’ awareness to dispose of medical waste, varying from hazardous chemicals to sharps, properly. Proper disposal of medical waste can prevent water contamination. Also, it can reduce drug prescription abuse, and unintended drug ingestion by children or pets.Read full story
Edina, MN

The Battle of Badges returns to Edina on August 24

EDINA, MN — Edina’s Fire and Police Departments are challenged once again by the Memorial Blood Centers in a competitive blood drive event on August 24. Edina’s Fire and Police Departments will go up against other public safety departments in the Twin Cities for the highest number of blood units. It does not mean the donors must be a firefighter or a police officer, the residents can help the Departments to win this challenge while doing a good deed.Read full story
Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka's new watering restriction to be effective on August 13

MINNETONKA, MN — The city of Minnetonka is issuing a new lawn watering restriction in its effort to battle drought and conserve water within the city. As the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has determined, Minnetonka is one of the cities under the severe drought area.Read full story
Edina, MN

The city of Edina is looking for Facilities Project Manager and Facilities Supervisor

EDINA, MN — The city of Edina is looking for a full-time Facilities Project Manager and Facilities Supervisor. Both the Project Manager and Supervisor will be working in Edina’s Facilities Department. The Project Manager is responsible for tasks requiring intense communication with clients. While the Supervisor role is responsible for the internal facility operations.Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park's effort in realizing its Climate Action Plan

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – The city of Saint Louis Park’s Climate Action Plan is outlining the city's goal for 2040. As of now, the city has some initiatives to achieve the goal of its Climate Action Plan. The initiatives are reflected in the city’s buildings and operations improvements, involvement and recognition in climate-related events and organizations, and its sustainability policies.Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

Saint Louis Park's 'Connect the Park' project

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — The City of Saint Louis Park plans to provide accessible bikeways, sidewalks, and trails throughout the city’s neighborhoods and link them to its 51 parks with its “Connect the Park” project. It aims to improve the local connectivity, safety, accessibility, and livability for the residents.Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park provides Solar Opportunities for its residents

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – The city of Saint Louis Park actively is trying to achieve a sustainable green city through the city’s Climate Action Plan. The city will never achieve the goal unless the residents are involved actively in the projects. The city provides Solar Opportunities, a financing program to get solar panels to residents and businesses throughout the city.Read full story
Blaine, MN

How to protect Sunrise Lake's water quality

BLAINE, MN – Sunrise Lake is a man-made lake in Blaine. Although Sunrise Lake is not managed by the Department of National Resources, as a large body of water, it has similar issues as any other natural lake. The city of Blaine is encouraging its residents to protect and conserve the man-made lake from any forms of pollution, one of which is excessive algae growth.Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

Saint Louis Park’s Public Works methods to remove snow and ice

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – The city of Saint Louis Park’s Public Works has several methods to remove snow and ice during the winter. Snow and ice can be quite troublesome and dangerous during winter. Moreover, if they are not taken care of and removed from the city’s street.Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

Get rewarded for managing rainwater

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – St. Louis Park’s Rainwater Rewards program is encouraging its residents to be involved in keeping the environment safe and clean by managing rainwater in households. Managing rainwater is one of the methods to manage stormwater. The Rainwater Rewards program was created to assist households with financial and technical aspects on how to manage rainwater projects properly.Read full story
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park invites residents to beautify the city's park

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN – St. Louis Park plans to create beautiful city parks with its residents. The city offers various kinds of events and opportunities to engage its residents to beautify the parks, such as Adopt-a-park, community cleanups, park facilities open donations, and the Evergreen Award.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy