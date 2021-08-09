Be a Part of The Food & Wine Experience Culinary Festival in Minneapolis This November

MINNEAPOLIS – The Food & Wine Experience culinary festival is coming to Minneapolis on November, 6 and 7, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event will be held at Target Field, 1 Twins Way.

The exhibitors come from all over the US. There are also partners who will give visitors the opportunity to see and purchase their wares, such as various services, media, retail, and auto are additional items to exhibit.

Access this page for the list of participants. Their website is also available to help you with early choices before the event.

To enter, two types of tickets are offered for you. They are regular or VIP. For the price, it costs from $90-$125 and is valid per attendance.

Get your special offers for VIP tickets in your purchase. Visitors are allowed to enter an hour prior to the event's schedule.

Ample seating, unique and fun space with 270-degree views are available. There is free parking at Ramp A of Minneapolis’ ABC during the event will be other benefits.

There are rules to regulate eligible visitors. You must be at least 21 years old to enter the event. However, you are allowed to use tickets other people buy for you when registering, as long as it does not violate the age restrictions.

Sustainability will be an indirect concept as you do not have to bring a printed ticket. QR code from confirmation email is enough.

Make sure you can attend or the ticket can be given to others since there is no refund policy. You should know other rules such as directions, parking, and additional information, so access this page for more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.