Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Shares Tips for Green Graduation

Minnesota, MN – Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shares some tips on how to celebrate graduations in a more sustainable way.

After finishing study, celebrating graduation marks another milestone of life. The euphoria tempts people to throw fun bashes and festivities that may result in piles of waste.

Waste production is expected to increase this year since more than 60.000 high school students will be graduating. The latest survey says that Americans spend around $985 on graduation parties.

Instead of prepare any properties to add excitement, let’s create memorable moments with little planning.

Graduation is held in a certain period at a year. Air pollution would potentially increase as many people commute to visit the graduates. Minimize this risk by riding a bicycle or mass transportation to reach your destination.

If you are the one graduating, the electronic invitation would be a significant way to reduce paper use. Rent or borrow party decorations and supplies instead of buying them. During your parties, use glass instead of cups to serve beverages. Put removable stickers to help your guest to identify their own glasses.

Consider the right portion to serve for your party to lessen food expenses as well as waste. Use an online planner to help you decide the number of things to buy. Organize your waste by separating the recyclable and the non-recyclable trash. Contact communities if you need assistance to compost the leftovers.

Green graduation parties are expected to be a win-win solution to celebrate one of the major achievements in life without ruining the environment. It will also help you to save more due to its lower budget, so you can use it for your next step after throwing the caps.

