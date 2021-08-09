Minneapolis, MN

Business Development Manager wanted in Minneapolis

Stephanie Moua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koSdG_0bJz0iUZ00

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - TT Electronics is looking for Business Development Manager for its Medical Device Business department in Minneapolis.

If you are currently looking for employment, this vacancy is worth checking out. Especially if you are passionate about a broad range of technology advancements and an analytical-creative person.

The company is one of the leaders in manufacturing and designing custom and standard magnetic components and interchangeable parts, but also producing high-quality products in renewable energy, medical, aerospace, automotive, food processing, telecommunication, and HVAC industries.

The position of Business Development Manager is suitable for someone with a track record in sales and implementing best practices of marketing strategies. TT Electronics is looking for someone who is also tech-savvy.

As a Business Development Manager, you will be responsible to grow the sales in Minneapolis, provide demo and presentations of the product, establish relationships with new clients, and maintaining them.

The ideal candidates would be having a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or an MBA, a minimum of 10 years as a technical salesperson, outstanding interpersonal communication skills in both written and spoken, knowledge of strategic marketing practices, and the ability to juggle various tasks at the same time.

To apply and find the details of the role, check here.

If you are looking for an opportunity to grow yourself, meet dedicated people in the tech manufacturing industry, or be involved hands-on in the advancement of aviation control, medical, smart electric car charging, or automation in all aspects of humans' life in Minneapolis, TT Electronics is where you can find all of those.

