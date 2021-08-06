City of Shakopee Announces Garbage and Recycling Hauler Transition for Next Year

Shakopee, MN

SHAKOPEE, MN – Dick's Sanitation Inc., or DSI, has been appointed as the new hauler under a five-year contract approved by City Council. The cooperation will commence in January 2022, following a meeting on June 15, 2021.

All residential units must have curbside pickup, as well as water and sewer services, according to City Code 51.03. Every three months, the bill is due. Continue reading to find out more.

The reason for the new hauler is a number of continuing issues, including cart management, customer service improvements, an every-week recycling alternative, and a trial organics collection. There are four contenders to manage, but DSI is chosen since it fits the requirements. Before the meeting, the service provider was negotiated with.

Republic Services' responsibilities will be transferred to DSI. Wait for the notification for any policy updates to 2022 to validate previous account information. Meanwhile, you should subscribe to the news at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNSHAKOPEE/subscriber/new.

DSI purchases the city's garbage and carts as it continues to use them. If you have a Republic Services bin, you can exchange it for new carts, including yard waste carts, at the conclusion of the season.

To ensure high-quality service, a pricing proposal was negotiated with DSI. There are, however, many additions for fees, taxes, and so on. To learn more, go to https://www.shakopeemn.gov/living-here/my-property/garbage-recycling/garbage-hauler-transition.

For the city, the topic of organized collection vs open systems is contentious. However, organized collection, which has been used since 1968 and has a good impact on residents, is the best way to manage garbage and recycling services. Hauler, on the other hand, has been improving trash management since 1991.

