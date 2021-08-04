Benton County Jail is Looking for Female Detention Officer

BENTON COUNTY, MN – The Benton County Jail is looking for a female Detention Officer to join their team. The role is open for both full-time and part-time employment. The recruitment process is still ongoing until the necessary number of required officers is filled.

This position is suitable for applicants who is a local resident and is free on Monday, August 16, 2021, where there will be a video test for the candidates. Interested applicants who are applying for this position must meet the minimum requirements and pass the video test.

You must at least possess a high school diploma and an active or unrestricted Minnesota driver's license.

The minimum requirements are:

- Applicants must have a basic knowledge of law enforcement codes and procedures

- Ability to operate computers and other software programs

- Maintain composure under a critical or stressful situation

- Interpersonal communication skills

- Analytical thinking skills

- Ability to work well under moderate supervision

As detention officers, the selected candidates will be responsible for controlling, observing, and supervising the inmates. You will also need to comply with the security, safety, operational rules, and policies of Benton County Jail while performing their daily tasks.

The salary range for this position is between $22.49 to $30.85 per hour. Apart from the basic salary, selected candidates will also receive paid leave, holiday allowance, health, life and dental insurance, medical reimbursement, and retirement plan.

To apply for this position, click here (https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/3127040/detention-officer-female-ft-or-pt/agency/benton/apply). Interested applicants may also submit their applications by mailing them to Benton County Administrator's Office, PO Box 129, Foley, MN 56329.

