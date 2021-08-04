Woodbury's Community Development Department is looking for a Building Inspector

Woodbury, MN - In order to keep up with the city's rapid development, The city of Woodbury is looking for a Building Inspector.

The building inspector will be responsible for ensuring that a seamless workflow is maintained while attending to owners, contractors, designers, architects, and engineers. An inspector will also be required to evaluate and provide feedback on permit applications, making sure they adhere to construction codes and ordinances from City Council or other city departments.

The minimum qualifications for this role are a highschool diploma, a Minnesota Building Official Limited certification, and a valid unrestricted driver's license.

It is preferable if candidates have a combination of a Minnesota Building Official certification; ICC building inspection certifications; tertiary education in building technology, architecture, or construction related field; 5 years experience in carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, architecture or drafting; and a minimum of 1 year experience as a building inspector.

The building inspector will be required to work in outdoor settings. They will also be required to climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl occasionally. Lifting weights up to 40 pounds is also a must. They will be exposed to humid and wet conditions, fumes, toxic chemicals, risk of electrical shock, and vibration. Please note that the city will do everything to provide safety equipments to perform all the tasks.

If you are a person with disabilities, reasonable accommodation can be made to help you achieve the essential tasks.

The range of salary is $32.73 - $47.45 per hour depending on your experience. Candidates are expected to apply before August 10. For more information, visit this link. (hyperlink the source on the word "this link")

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.