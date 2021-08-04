Benton County's Victim Services Protects and Supports Victims of Crimes

Benton County, MN - Benton County Attorney's Office offers Victim Services, a protective and supportive program toward victims of crimes. It serves as an equal ground for victims to speak up their minds.

Through this program, Attorney’s Office encourages victims to give truthful testimonies in court by giving them support and assistance in legal matters, referrals to related agencies for further assistance, and providing any technical information they need. The Attorney’s Office also wants the victims to feel safe by giving an understanding of what they will go through. In addition, it can help the victims or witnesses to be aware, in case they be threatened by the defendants.

Victim Services program offers a broad range of helpful tips and referrals. Here are some tips and referrals offered by the program.

If you are facing financial difficulties during the legal process, it is advised to make a complete and detailed household budget plan. Do not be ashamed to ask for free or reduced lunches fee at your child’s school, appeal for interest reduction for your credit card, or even stop using your credit card and use cash or debit card.

If you are facing a possible lay-off, look up The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), and ask your employer if it’s possible to get the benefits. Another option is you can apply for Minnesota Health Care Program at www.dhs.state.mn.us.

The referrals to other agencies to help the victims covers dental care, disabilities information line, emergency shelter, employment agencies, financial assistance and counseling, food shelf, health services, housing, legal services, mental health, mortgage and foreclosure information, parenting, drugs prescription, transport, clothing, and even furniture.

