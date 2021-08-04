Get your marriage license by online application in Wright County

Wright County, MN — For newlyweds in Wright County, getting your marriage license and certificates are made accessible through electronic forms. So, you and your spouse only need to be present during the issuance of your marriage license. If you are married anywhere in Minnesota, you can still get your marriage license in Wright County.

The Recorder’s Office is accepting online form submissions for marriage applications. So, you can shorten your visit time to their office if you prefer to. However, suppose you choose to fill the marriage application form at the Recorder’s Office, you must get there by 4 p.m. to be served.

There are some key points worth noting if you want to apply for a marriage license. First, the applicants must be minimum of 18 years old. Second, applicants must provide identifications. Third, applicants will be asked to provide personal information such as full name, current address, county of residence, social security number, date and place of birth, previous marriage(s) information, the full name you want after your marriage. Both you and your spouse must be present to complete the application.

If the applicants’ age is between 16 and 18 years, the parents must be present to give consent to the marriage. Should the parents are unable to attend, they need to sign a form in front of a notary. Then, a Minnesota judge must approve of those and sign a waiver.

After you get your license, it will be valid for six months after the issued date. The Recorder’s Office will not provide any refunds if you do not use the license within six months.

The fee for a regular application is $115, and a reduced application is $40. Reduced applications refer to when you have completed a 12-hour premarital education. You will need to attach your educator’s statements should you choose to go with the reduced application.

