Woodbury Police Department is Building Safe Neighborhoods

Woodbury, MN - With the purpose of building safe neighborhoods free of criminal activities, The Police Department is conducting a crime prevention measurement through some programs, in which among them are: neighborhood meetings, home security survey, and paw patrol.

Since a safe environment is the goal, coming together is one way to get there. To start the bond, and be actively protecting one another, we need to know our neighbors well-enough first.

Through your routine neighborhood meetings, you can invite the police officers to attend to your meetings. The officers will share some tips regarding tactics and information on how to keep your neighborhood safe. Having a neighborhood meeting will also strengthen the bond between individuals within the neighborhood. To invite an officer, send your upcoming meeting details, such as date, time, and location, to police@woodburymn.gov.

Home Security Survey is a more specific case compared to neighborhood meetings. With the same purpose, they're directing to a single-house security survey. The Public Safety staff will give recommendations to reduce the risk of burglary, robbery, or theft to your house. This program will remain held to October.

The Public Safety also has a program called Paw Patrol. Dog walkers are everywhere in Woodbury at any given time. They are providing a free training for dog walkers to observe and report any criminal activities. It might seem random, but the Public Safety hopes that the walkers can be their extra set of eyes and ears out in the neighborhood.

