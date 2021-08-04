SandVenture Aquatic Park Has Reopened, Come to Visit This Summer!

Shakopee, MN – SandVenture Aquatic Park is reopening back on June, 11. The closure last year aims to maintenance improvements regarding facilities and security for visitors. Summer will be the right time to have fun with outdoor activities such as swimming. Let’s continue reading if you plan to visit here!

• Operation Time

SandVenture Aquatic Park is available for you every day up to August 22 from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Admission rates are $5-7. However, it’s free for children under 2. Get the discount if you visit after 5 p.m.

• Amenities

Do you want to try a unique pool to add excitement? Since beach offers top activities such as sunbathing and building sandcastles, you can find the same experience here.

You will also get a few amenities: 300-foot-waterslide, two 12-foot-drop slides, diving board, concession stand (food is prohibited to bring inside), locker rooms and family changing rooms based on gender, and daily admissions, punch cards, and season passes.

• Pool Rules

Safety is the priority of SandVenture Aquatic Park, as the organizer provides lifeguards, extra cleaning, and support facilities. However, you are also required to obey some rules.

Make sure to your child’s safety shower before entering water is a must, pets are prohibited, wear suitable suit during swimming, be conducive, and Lions Park is only area to eat any food. You can access this page for its detail.

• Special Events

Splish-and-Splash-Tot-Time is daily fun. However, there is an upcoming event on August 13 called Help Your Neighbor. This is a one-Friday every month charity to help locals by donating a non-perishable food item or personal hygiene product. To appreciate you FREE admission to the pool from 5-8 p.m.

Call (952) 233-9502 or check Facebook page for information regarding inclement weather closing or other matters you need to know.

Social media

Source

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.