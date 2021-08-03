Woodbury's efforts in achieving United Nations' sustainable society

WOODBURY, MN - The city of Woodbury is taking the United Nation's definition of a sustainable society into account in its development path.

Being sustainable means having a high life quality while maintaining balance in protecting the environment, and growing the economy. Sustainability will ensure a place for future generations to live, reduce energy usage, and provide a healthy habitat for all living creatures.

Woodbury is actively progressing to get closer to a sustainable society. Their progress can be seen from their city hall, HealthEast Sports Center (HSC), and public safety building.

The city hall is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to reduce its energy consumption. They use a geothermal system to control the building's temperature. They place smart sensors to turn off the lights automatically if the room is not occupied by anyone. In addition, they also have a stormwater filtering mechanism in the city hall.

In HSC, the enhancement for energy sustainability is more apparent. It can be seen on the south-facing wall of the building, there is a solar panel array. In addition to that HSC also has a geothermal system to control the temperature of the building. Other than that, HSC also has a mechanism to conserve water usage by reusing the excess water from the splash pad to irrigate the outdoor fields.

The geothermal system for heating is deemed very efficient. In winter, it takes the heat generated by the earth as its energy source. While in summer, it takes the heat conducted from the heat sink as its energy source. There is no fuel to be consumed for this process.

The geothermal temperature control system is also applied in Woodbury's public safety building.

