Woodbury, MN - Woodbury's 2040 Comprehensive Plan was adopted in August 2019. The plan is outlining how Woodbury will further develop its land use, transportation, water resources, parks and trails, housing, resilience, and economic competitiveness.

With a projected resident addition up to 10,000 by 2030, and 17,000 by 2040, it is only sensible to have a solid action plan for the city's development. Moreover, the development must cover all aspect to sustain the well-being of the city and its residents.

The city must take into account how they will be maximizing the returns from public infrastructures. The current pattern of public infrastructures utilization can help the city council forecasts the development needed for the future.

City transportation is also an important note to keep up with the development. The development in transportation sectors includes big highways, metro transit and services, and aviation facilities.

Keeping the water quality algins with the life quality of the residents. The plan will be covering issues related to water supply, waste water, and surface water management.

Parks and trails are great supporting facilities to improve residents' physical, psychological, and social wellbeing. It also helps in protecting the natural resources and reducing pollution.

Providing enough fiverse housing options will let people to have safe, stable, and affordable homes. When the demographics changed, more housing options will be beneficial.

When the previous aspects are met, the city will have a resilient community toward various kinds of vulnerabilities. If resilience is at play, they can focus to grow even more with economic competitiveness.

