Woodbury's upcoming child-friendly events

Woodbury, MN - The city of Woodbury is holding children-friendly event series. The events are prioritizing children as the main subject. It's programmed so the children can freely participate.

By nature, children are very enthusiastic and curious. To help them grow to their full potential, the city creates some programs to engage the children. The events are delivered in various forms ranging from portable puppetry, sporting, storytelling, cinema time, and fun recreation.

The first program is Puppet Wagon. The Puppet Wagon has been around for 41 years. It's an add-on wagon attached to a car traveling through the city's neighborhoods and parks. The wagon is a set for the puppetry performance. The show is all about fun music and silly puppets!

Zombie Apocalypse Chase is a collaborative event from Woodbury and Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Departments. Participants are given a mission to return 30 pieces of plutonium rocks all around the park. They are encouraged to dress in a zombie outfit for this event. As an addition, they will have to face the mad scientist when searching for the rocks!

Tiny Tot Triathlon is a triathlon race for the children. Just like the real triathlon, they will be cycling, getting wet, and running to get to the finish line. There will be a firefighter or a police officer to present a sticker medal for everyone at the finish line.

Story Time in the Park is also a collaborative event from Woodbury Parks and Recreation and the Washington County Library. The story time will last for 30 minutes. Each section consists of 3-4 stories, some songs and finger play.

Lastly, in the Starlight Cinema Movie Series Disney's Raya The Last Dragon will be played and watched together. Raya will premiere at Ojibway Park on Thursday, August 5. This event is free to attend, and you can bring your own snacks!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.