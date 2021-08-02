Plymouth PD Release Details, Public Appeal Over Child Abduction Attempt

PLYMOUTH, MN – Plymouth Police Department published a bulletin to the public on July 22 about an alleged attempted child abduction.

This is a follow-up to their intervention in a suspicious act on Wednesday, July 7, 11:09 p.m at 16000 block of 41st Avenue.

The department announced after investigation that it was an alleged attempted abduction of a 7-year-old-girl.

The victim's family intervened before police were called. The suspect picked up the child, ran a short distance, dropped her, and fled the scene on foot.

A white male in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, medium-to-slender build, are the characteristics of the suspect. Witnesses added information, “He was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black sweatshirt or hoodie, and dark-colored pants.”

It was hard for investigators to find witnesses who could accurately describe the suspect or provide more corroborating information to support further investigation. To determine that it was an abduction is another challenge due to the dangers of identifying the wrong suspect.

Leads will be followed to continue the investigation. If you can participate to help the department through helpful information, kindly contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.

There is no additional information for this incident. Investigation progress will be shared with no further notice regarding a certain time.

Subscribing to updates from City of Plymouth, MN, is the best way to get news development for this incident. Visit https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNPLYMOUTH/bulletins/2e99023 to register. Through this link, you can also share the bulletin to aware public.

social media

source

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.