Night to Unite Program in Plymouth comes back on August 3

Plymouth, MN – Night to Unite program to make its comeback on Tuesday, August 3, after postponing the event last year due to pandemics.

This event is an annual statewide get-together agenda to raise awareness in crime prevention and strengthening neighborhood ties.

• Block Parties

The newest guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulate the terms of operation to organize outdoor gatherings. In general, outdoor gatherings can be as simple as potluck dinners, ice cream socials, or ordering carryout from a local restaurant.

A great opportunity to join Night to Unite program as a community event is to socialize more with residents. It is also a friendly action to welcome new neighbors and discusses with them something to know nearby.

Before conducting outdoor gatherings, residents must register first at plymouthmn.gov/ntu as well as explores more information. This is available up to July, 25.

This registration is a kind of invitation for City of Plymouth officials, police officers, and Firefighters to come to your event to introduce themselves and provide public safety information.

• Alert Plymouth

Public safety and emergency messages (weather forecasts or information about city events or news does not include) will be managed through this mass notification tool. So, community-wide and localized emergencies are the superiority.

If you sign up for this Alert Plymouth, you will receive texts, call, and emails, to enhance safety attempts. Visit plymouthmn.gov/alertplymouth for more information. The new mass notification tool will be tested on Tuesday, August 3, at 5 p.m. The community is encouraged to take part in this.

