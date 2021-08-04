Minnesota State Capitol, a History, Art and Architecture Tourist Attraction

Saint Paul, MN – The Minnesota State Capitol is a history, art, and architecture tourist attraction located on 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. This landmark building was designed by Cass Gilbert. Check the information below if you plan to visit.

You can visit on Monday–Friday, from 10:00, until 2:00 pm (last tour). From Capitol Information, tours begin at Tour Center located in Room 126 on the first floor to the right side of the main (south) entrance. The duration is 45 minutes. Admission is free, but a $5 donation for guided tours is highly encouraged.

Are you confused about where to start? Here is our suggested itinerary.

The route starts from the first floor. There are two parts building; Rotunda and Governor’s Reception Room. The interior and ornament in Rotunda tell about Minnesota soldiers in the Civil War and Spanish-American Wars. Large marble star in the center and crystal chandelier six feet in diameter, lit by 92 light bulbs, are another interesting thing.

Civil War is still the concept in Governor’s Reception Room. However, paintings of historical scenes are different. Pieces of furniture such as the original hand-carved mahogany table designed by Cass Gilbert serve a classic vibe. This can’t be visited anytime since its function as a workspace for meetings and press conferences throughout the year.

Next, on the second floor, there are three parts, which are the Senate Chamber, House of Representatives Chamber, and Supreme Court.

Senate Chamber is a viewing area to access during a legislative session. Murals by Edwin Blashfield to present the importance of agriculture, patriotism, and the Mississippi River in the state’s history are displayed on the side walls.

House of Representatives Chamber is the largest part of the building and has several functions regarding government operation. “Four Ceiling” by Elmer E. Garnsey and the sculpture group in the front titled Minnesota: The Spirit of Government designed by Carlos Brioschi are the main display.

Supreme Court represents court sessions history and is supported by Four large murals by John LaFarge that symbolize concepts of the legal system from different periods and cultures.

Lastly, the Rathskeller cafeteria is located in the basement and is only open for public dining during legislative sessions. The concept is Germanish with small animals and floral designs recapture the historic setting of 1905. Gilbert and Garnsey created it and restored it in 1999.

Visit here to see the arts in six parts building and follow this account for updated information regarding further events.

Social media

Source

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.