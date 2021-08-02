Plymouth Police and Fire Departments will hold Plymouth Public Safety 5K

Plymouth, MN – Plymouth Police and Fire Departments and Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department are throwing their annual long-running Firefighters 5K event this year on August 28 at the Northwest Greenway. The event will kick off at the Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane.

The Plymouth Public Safety 5K invites you to run or walk along with Plymouth firefighters and police officers. It begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Kids Fun Run at 10 a.m. All proceeds from this event go towards safety initiatives in parks and community spaces.

Registrations can be done by submitting your application through Plymouth’s website by downloading the form, or you can visit Plymouth City Hall. Participants will receive draw-string bags, goodies, snacks, and water.

Registration will open on August 13, while the race starts at 7.30 a.m on August 28. Though it is possible to register on-site, early bird registrations will get you a $5 discount off the regular entry fee of $20. However, the Kids Fun Run is free.

5K Run or Walk and Kids Fun Run have different schedules. Just make it clear if you register for this event or if you are registered in multiple categories.

Registration and check-in for the 5K Run or Walk start from 7.30 – 8.45 a.m. Warm-up activity is scheduled at 8.30 a.m., while line-start and ceremonial National Anthem will start around 8.55 a.m. Runners can start at 9.00 a.m. Meanwhile, registration and check-in for the Kids Fun Run start from 7.30 – 9.45 a.m. The start line is scheduled to kick off at 9.50 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m.

For more information about the run, visit here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.