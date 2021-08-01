Visiting the Eco-friendly Vietnamese Café in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Eating healthy food is has become a lifestyle. Bambū serves various organic and gluten-free Vietnamese culinary right in the heart of Minneapolis.

Bambū is located on 2743 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408. With its indoor and outdoor areas available, you can enjoy the menu while looking at the crowd or just have a sit in the neat, comfortable, and warm atmosphere in the room.

You should also try Bambū’s signature drinks. There are fifteen plus one options, with the sixteenth is a special menu now that you can mix any five ingredients as you wish.

Smoothies, juice, yogurt, milk tea, and coffee are the other appetizing beverages you can order. If you want something heavier, there are ice cream mocha and waffles.

Free add-ins of pearl boba and several fruit jellies are offered. If you prefer to add other condiments, there is .50 per each option, including basil seed, bursting boba, crystal boba, egg pudding, grass jelly, and red tapioca. For durian, it cost 1.5 per oz.

"The person working behind the counter was knowledgeable and helpful. The service was fast. The drinks were fantastic. We appreciated the use of organic ingredients and real sugar. The store had a nice vibe, peaceful and friendly. There was convenient parking and easy to find" – Susan S on Yelp, 2021.

Other customer named Hoa N complimented the generosity of the owner and looking forward to trying other drinks next time.

"A nice treat even though it's raining and cold. I'll have to try a yogurt next time. Good service and they did a generous upcharge for splitting a small smoothie into two cups for two kids to make it easy on us parents." said Hoa.

You can visit the café every day except on Tuesday. For Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, it opens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, from Friday to Saturday, the operational time starts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

