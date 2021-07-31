Minneapolis, MN

SLP Art Fair, an Upcoming Event in St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – September 11, 2021, will be the day of SLP Art Fair. The location of this event is in The ROC at the SLP Rec Center 3700 Monterey Blvd, 55416, 10am-5pm. Celebrate and shop local artist and maker booths, enjoy food trucks, entertainment, live art demos and community art projects. Have an awesome day!

• About SLP Art Fair

This is a local partnership (Friends of the Arts and the City of St. Louis Park) event in which the founder and coordinator are Alysha Boie, a St. Louis Park’s resident. Celebrate local artists and build community pride are the purpose. As a result, she applied and received a St. Louis Park Arts and Culture Grant to put on the inaugural SLP Art Fair at the ROC with fiscal sponsorship from Friends of the Arts.

• Parking and Transportation

Free parking is available at the event location. Across Park Nicollet Melrose Center is for overflow parking and Raleigh Avenue is for street parking. You can attend by any mode of transportations.

Metro Transit Route 615 will drop you at the Rec Center, and Route 612 will take you to Excelsior & Grand, from which you can walk through beautiful Wolfe Park to the Art Fair.

• 2021 Participating Artists

There are 60 artists who will participate in this event. Mostly, the lists are from St. Louis Park, while Minnesota is the other origin.

• Interested to Participate in this Event?

There are three roles you can take; artist, sponsor, and volunteer. The application of artist is closed on May, 25. However, you can still apply for other positions. Visit this page to fulfill its requirements.

