The Minnesota Department of Transportation Announces an Overnight Closure of Northbound I-35W

SAINT PAUL, MN – Due to reconstruction, northbound I-35W will be closed between Hwy 62 and Hwy 280 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 30 through noon on Sat, July 31. This is weather dependent and will be any changes.

The specific aim of closure is to enhance security now that pavement the northbound lanes between Portland Ave. and 11th Ave. This is a transition area that connects the new concrete lanes with this project at the north end.

Motorists will be detoured to westbound Hwy 62, northbound Hwy 100, eastbound I-394, eastbound I-94, and northbound Hwy 280.

Due to construction, Metro Transit bus routes will be impacted. You can access updated route information by signing for Rider Alerts. Visit Metro Transit website to do it. Detour routes, Metro Transit’s advantages, and more are available for you.

The other impact will be for Minnesota Valley Transit Authority. Update route information on the MVTA website. The ride guide and more here will be helpful.

Several major construction projects are conducting on on I-35 between Burnsville and Lino Lakes. Access more information on I-35 construction page. There are also few tips for you while driving.

All current traffic impacts and detour routes will be helpful to support your mobility. Visit the project webpage to learn about bridges by location, ramps by location, and more. Contact the project team at info@35w94.com or call the project hotline at 612-284-6125 is the other choice.

Subscribe to updates from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for further projects or reconstruction at https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNDOT/bulletins/2e9c22a.

