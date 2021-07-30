Learn more about the Floodplain in St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park, MN – The City of St. Louis Park works meticulously with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, numerous other organizations, and neighboring cities to manage stormwater and floodplains.

According to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), houses in floodplains have a 96 percent chance of flooding over a 30-year period. Since St. Louis Park is a member of the NFIP, residents living in floodplains are strongly encouraged to obtain flood insurance.

However, some individuals may remain perplexed as to what a Floodplain is. A floodplain is an area of land adjacent to creeks or rivers that floods during heavy rain. It is natural for floodplains to surround creeks and rivers. It provides a means of dispersing excess rain water when the river is no longer capable of holding it.

There are certain measurements that must be taken in order to live comfortably in floodplains. One is from the architectural standpoint of the house. A recommended house design for floodplains exists. Two is flood insurance for your home. Three is the construction of new homes and repairs to existing structures in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA).

Floodplains are not always bad for city development. There are some benefits to having floodplains. First, it acts as a natural flood and erosion control. Second, it protects fish and other natural habitants of the rivers. Third, it functions as a parameter to maintain surface water quality. Fourth, it provides the local residents with fish that is easy to catch during floods.

Moreover, Floodplains are critical to understand, even more so for residents of riverfront residential neighborhoods. If a city's floodplains are not well managed, flooding incidents will become a recurring problem.

