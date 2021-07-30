Saint Louis Park, MN

Summer Concert Series in St. Louis Park

Stephanie Moua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CX2IR_0bCPQ2aS00

St. Louis Park, MN - St. Louis Park's summer series concert is on! If you are looking for something fun to spend your time with your loved ones, you might want to check out the summer series concert at Wolfe Park and Veterans' Memorial Amphitheater.

St. Louis Park is collaborating with St. Louis Park Rotary Club to organize the events. There will be 3 Concert categories, and each category has its own schedule. Check the list below to find the performers and schedule of each category.

1. St. Louis Park Rotary Club Summer Concert Series (Wolfe Park)

  • August 4, 50s & 60s Revue - Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Everly Brothers will be doing an engaging impersonation.
  • August 11, Salsa del Soul will perform a Latin dance.
  • August 14, Dan Israel and Friends will perform a folk music.
  • August 18, B & The Sting will perform a rock music.
  • August 25, Community Talent Show will do a variety show.

2. Kids Summer Concert Series (Veterans' Memorial Amphitheater)

  • July 29, Will Hale is our performer.
  • August 4, Teddy Bear Band is our performer.
  • August 11, Kidsdance is our performer.

On exactly what each performer, it'll be a surprise when you get there!

3. Open Mic Night (Veterans' Memorial Amphitheater)

  • July 29, Courtney Yasmineh is our performer.
  • August 5, Joan is our performer.
  • August 12, U Can Jug or Nots is our performer.
  • August 19, Dave Dvorak is our performer.

They are all local artists and groups looking for exposure on their unique performances.

The best part about these concerts is that there are no admission fees! It is suggested that you bring blankets and a lawn chair to make yourself more comfortable.

In the event of inclement weather, please call 952.924.2567 to confirm the concert status.

