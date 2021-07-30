Walk Safely Tips in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN – Walking is an interesting activity in Minneapolis as many sidewalks, trails, and other great places will support you to explore the city. However, you must pay attention to your safety since this is a public place. Check out the tips below.

• Tips for Motorists

Motorists can contribute to pedestrians’ safety, so they have to obey some key tips. Limiting speed while driving is the crucial point since it will help you to stop for them.

Stop points must be marked or unmarked in a crosswalk, behind the stop bar at signalized intersections, and before the sidewalk when emerging from an alley or driveway to give a chance for the pedestrian to pass. After they did, you can continue your trip.

Minnesota Pedestrian statute gives pedestrians who have legally entered a signalized crosswalk has the right-of-way, so you have to permit them to pass.

Other tips are about your preparations and caution while driving, such as keep your windshield clean and headlights on and don’t drive when you are not in the best condition.

• Tips for Pedestrians

Enhancing your cautions is the key-tips. Make sure to scan in all directions and look carefully for vehicles emerging from alleys and driveways before crossing the road. Don’t forget to make eye contact with vehicle drivers, and keep your eyes and ears on vehicle speed and noise.

You also need to pay attention if approaching vehicles cannot stop and obey “Walk and Don’t Walk” signals, as set in Minnesota Signal law.

Make you safer by not walking near buses, hedges, parked cars, and other obstacles before crossing a street and focus on yourself and road conditions. Cross-in lighted areas at night are the addition.

Social media

Source

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.