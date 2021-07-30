Minnesota Environmental Quality Board releases four environmental project reviews

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota Environmental Quality Board has published its decision on four proposed projects in the state on July 20, 2021.

For the last four decades, the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act has played a significant role in minimizing environmental damage from public and private projects. Every project must go through the Environmental Review Process before receiving a government permit.

The Environmental Review Process provides an opportunity to identify any possible adverse effects of the projects on the environment and possible ways to mitigate such impacts.

The board evaluated Schieffer Property and Wozniak South residential development, Oxboro Lake maintenance and Lock and Dam 2 Protective Island. Among the four projects, only Lock and Dam 2 Protective Island failed to pass the review.

Schieffer Property Residential Development is a 39 residential single-family lots proposed on 113.4 acres of primarily agricultural land in the central portion of Spring Lake Township in Scott County. Approximately 18.2 acres of open space is also planned, which will include woodlands, wetlands, buffers and stormwater basins.

Wozniak South Residential Development is a low-density development in 70 acres of land in the City of Woodbury, Washington County. The plan will build 208 single-family residential units. It also proposes to construct a roadway network, stormwater infrastructure, sewer and water systems.

Oxboro Lake Maintenance Project proposes to remove the accumulated sediment and restore the lake’s hydraulic capacity. Proposed by the City of Bloomington, the project aims to improve the lake’s functionality and water quality while improving the water quality leaving the lake and flowing into Nine Mile Creek.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.