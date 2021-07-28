Plymouth, MN

Plymouth Police Updates The Highway 169 Shooting Case

Stephanie Moua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFx1Q_0bAiU3cM00

PLYMOUTH, MN – An updated investigation shooting case on Highway 169 has been announced by the Plymouth Police Department. It will be a focus on the suspect vehicle which caused death to the victim.

The location of the suspected vehicle has not been found yet. Hence, Plymouth PD needs help from the public to report if they see it.

The suspected vehicle is a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT. Additional photos for identification are now available.

This incident occurred on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at approximately 10 PM on Highway 169, south of County Road 9 (Rockford Road).

At that time, there were two vehicles traveling southbound on the crime scene. A suspect shot and wounded the victim.

The suspect fled the scene with a damaged car to the driver’s side rear bumper. Meanwhile, the victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died.

Anyone who may spot the suspected vehicle especially in the area of Arden Hills on Snelling Avenue south of 694, or traveling westbound along 694 on the night of the incident, is expected to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477.

An offer of a reward up to $1,000 is available if you can provide helpful and credible information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

You can also submit the tips at http://crimestoppersmn.org. Crime Stoppers will keep your identity secret.

Share bulletin is the other choice to help the department with this case. You can visit https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNPLYMOUTH/bulletins/2e98e91. In addition, it will provide you with the newest information from the City of Plymouth, MN.

