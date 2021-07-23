Plymouth, MN

The City of Plymouth to Continue Projects on its Parks

Stephanie Moua

Frank Eiffert

PLYMOUTH, MN – Park and trail systems are the icon of the City of Plymouth. The City has put a high priority in terms of its development as well as maintenance.

This year's program continues the ongoing projects to strengthen and fulfill residents’ needs. Here are some rundowns and please take notes that weather will affect the subject change or period.

• Northwest Greenway Trailhead, Pavilion

It is located at 5250 Peony Lane and has several features to support daily needs such as access points for pedestrians, walkers, runners, and cyclists.

The construction is expected to complete next month. For more information on rentals and events, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200 or plymouthmn.gov/nwgreenway to explore more.

• Horseshoe Hill Park Development

This park is scheduled to open in late August at 6110 Garland Lane N. Two shelters, benches, a portable restroom, and trails are provided for you. Moreover, it will be a child-friendly place since a unique playground and other great supported things are available here.

• Park Improvements

Improvements are the essential thing along with developments. Listed parks are Heritage Park, Turtle Lake, Nature Canyon, and Plymouth Creek Disc Golf Course. Upgrading the features is the main objective for the Parks and Recreation Department, especially for children’s needs and visitors’ amenities.

• Park Rules

Visitors are asked to remember several rules as follows: pets are allowed with terms and conditions (see plymouthmn.gov/dogpark for more information), obey the rules when using trails for our safety, reservations are either required or recommended, Tobacco use is prohibited, and keep the parks clean all the time.

Visit plymouthmn.gov for more information.

