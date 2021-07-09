Learn more about The North Stands, whose aim is to assist Minnesota's hospitality industry during the pandemic

The North Stands/Facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The North Stands relief was founded as Minnesota pubs and restaurants began to close due to the implementation of COVID-19 in March 2020. As the virus spread, the demand for hospitality workers' help is growing.

The North Stands is available throughout the state. Its objective is to help Minnesota's hospitality business thrive in the face of adversity by providing a one-time stipend to hospitality workers who have lost income due to shutdowns during this extraordinary period.

In March 2020, the North Stands is able to react rapidly and assist their service industry community in their hour of need. They consider themselves fortunate to have had such strong community support in their endeavor, and they have been able to help many people make ends meet.

As the sector has recovered and restaurant/bar employees have been allowed to return to work, they have discovered another huge area of need in their industry. In this line, they are expanding their focus and mission to assist black and brown restaurant owners/chefs in regaining their livelihoods.

In the future, they will begin to finance applicants who satisfy particular standards and are in the greatest need. They are grateful and delighted to continue using The North Stands to aid in the recovery and growth of an industry ravaged by the pandemic.

To launch The North Stands, Lydia Andresen approached Northbound Creative, Chef David and Lori Fhima, Elijah Fhima, Chef Justin Sutherland, and The Sanneh Foundation. This was the beginning of a drive to generate funds for a stipend program to assist hospitality workers who have lost income due to shutdowns and furloughs.

Get in touch with the North Stands.

Phone: 1-651-690-4855

thenorthstands@fhimasmpls.com

C/O FACES MINNEAPOLIS, LLC

40 South 7th street, suite 124

Minneapolis, MN. 55402

